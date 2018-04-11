Major search to find missing man last seen by friend

Cristiano Rimicci was last spotted in the Gorbals area of Glasgow, on January 19.

Cristiano Rimicci: His family are concerned.

A major search has been launched to find a man missing in Glasgow.

Cristiano Rimicci was last seen in the Gorbals by a friend on Friday, January 19.

The 45-year-old, who has lived in Scotland for 12 years, is 5ft 6in and has black hair. He has a beard, brown eyes and sallow skin.

Mr Rimmici was reported missing on April 5, when his family in Italy got in touch with another friend to say they had not heard from him since January.

Inspector James Mann said: "Cristiano often stays with different friends for several weeks at a time however his family in Italy say that it is out of character for him to be out of contact with them for such a long period of time.

"If anyone has seen anyone matching his description, or knows where he is would would urge you to come forward and contact us.

"I'd also like to appeal to Cristiano to either contact his family or Police Scotland to let us know that he is safe and well."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

