Belarusian mother's deportation from Scotland put on hold

Olya Merry, 28, faces being separated from her Scottish husband and their daughter.

The deportation of a Belarusian mother living in North Lanarkshire has been put on hold whilst the Home Office reviews her case.

Olya Merry, 28, was ordered to leave the UK after her bid for permanent residency was rejected following two years of appeals.

Ms Merry faced being separated from her Scottish husband, Derek, and their daughter Milana if she was removed from the country.

The Belarusian national has lived in Coatbridge with her family for the last five years.

The 28-year-old's plight was taken up by her local MSP, Fulton MacGregor, and MP, Hugh Gaffney.

Gaffney told STV News: "After hearing from the family that there was a threat of deportation, I immediately contacted the minister for immigration's office to ask for a review of Olya's case.

"My staff and I have met with the family and discussed a variety of ways to keep Olya in the country, and the family together.

"I have since spoken with the minister for immigration's office and had confirmation that there will now be a review carried out on Olya's case.

"In the meantime no deportation can go ahead."

STV News has contacted the Home Office for comment.

Speaking previously, Ms Merry said: "I love the people here and I have made absolutely fantastic friends.

"I am so depressed about it. I just want a normal life with my family here but I am not allowed.

"I can't even imagine having to go back to Belarus.

"I don't even want to think about it. It's heartbreaking."

