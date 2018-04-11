  • STV
Scots footballer given marked grave decades after death 

STV

Andrew Hannah was the only man in history to captain both Everton and Liverpool.

Gravestone: Family and former players paid tribute to Andrew Hannah.
Gravestone: Family and former players paid tribute to Andrew Hannah. SWNS/public domain

A Scots footballer who was the only man in history to captain both Everton and Liverpool has finally been given a marked headstone 78 years after his death.

Andrew Hannah also won the Scottish Cup twice with his home team of Renton in 1885 and 1888.

The fullback died on May 29, 1940, at the age of 75 and was buried in an unmarked grave at Kilbowie Cemetery in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

But now, nearly 80 years on, the defender lies in a marked grave after the Everton Heritage Society and Everton football club intervened to pay tribute to one of their greatest ever players.

On Saturday, March 24, a ceremony was held to celebrate the life of the footballer.

Hannah's granddaughter May McKenzie, 86, said: "They made a great job of the stone and the beautiful wreath they had put on it.

"My father would've been delighted if he had lived to see it. My grandfather was a very nice person who loved his kids.

"It was nice to know what Everton had done and they handed every one of us a rose to put on the grave."

Hannah was born on 17 September 1864, in Renton, Dunbartonshire.

He won the Scottish Cup twice in his career, helping Renton beat Vale of Leven 3-1 in the 1885 final before winning 6-1 against Cambuslang in 1888.

In 1889 he signed for Everton where he was made captain and led the club to its first League championship in his second season.

Hannah then returned to Renton for one more season before joining the newly formed Liverpool Football Club.

The fullback star captained his new team to both the Lancashire League and Football League Division 2 championships before returning to Scotland.

Brendan Connolly, chairman of EFC Heritage society, compared Hannah's achievements to those of some well-known modern footballers.

He said: "If you look at his achievement with Renton, I'd compare him to Billy McNeill, then he captained Everton, similar to Wayne Rooney, and Liverpool, like Steven Gerrard.

"To try and understand how important he was in modern football terms you roll those three players into one."

