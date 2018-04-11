Worker 'spotted dead body' at 'murdered' Troon mum's house

Sharon Greenop was allegedly killed by her daughter and sister at her North Ayrshire home.

Death: Mark Grant said he saw a body.

A charity worker spotted what he believed to be a dead body when he went to collect a couch from the house a woman was allegedly murdered in, a court has heard.

Sharon Greenop was allegedly killed by her daughter Shayla, 20, and her sister Lynnette, 40, at the home they all shared in Troon, South Ayrshire.

Mark Grant went with colleagues to the property in August 2016.

The 32-year-old said he pushed a bedroom door open and noticed someone lying on the floor before he alerted his supervisor.

Mr Grant recalled: "I could not tell if it was male or female at the time.

"It looked like blood on top of the head. The person had a kind of hospital gown on.

"It was just five or six second I was in - glimpsed and back out."

He said he did not speak to the individual or see any movement.

Mr Grant helped collect the suite before revealing what he had spotted to his supervisor.

The witness recalled: "I got in the van and said: 'It looks like someone is up there dead'.

"It was a nervous giggle at the time. The supervisor, I don't think, believed me."

Prosecutor Miss Edwards asked: "This was just you putting two and two together?"

Mr Grant: "Yes."

He said there had been a woman outside the house when they arrived.

Mr Grant said she did not look "suspicious" and that there had been no attempt to stop the men going upstairs.

The murder accusation claims the 46-year-old was assaulted on various occasions between September 8 and November 10, 2016.

This includes allegations Sharon was repeatedly struck with "object or objects" and had her neck compressed.

It is said injuries were also inflicted "by means unknown" and that there was a failure to obtain medical help.

Sharon is stated to have been so severely hurt that she died.

