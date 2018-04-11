Lifting barge arrives at scene of sunken fishing boat

Two fishermen lost their lives when the Nancy Glen went down in Loch Fyne.

Nancy Glen: Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk.

A specialist lifting barge is at a loch where a boat sank in January with the loss of two fishermen as part of bid to recover the vessel.

Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk were on board the Nancy Glen when it capsized in Loch Fyne in Argyll and Bute on January 18.

The alarm was raised by a third fisherman who was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat.

A major search was launched but no trace of Mr MacDougall or Mr Krawczyk has been found.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) conducted a seabed survey of the ship which is said to be lying at a depth of more than 459ft (140 metres).

The MAIB said it could not raise the boat but the Scottish Government stepped in to work with salvage specialists and the families of the crewmen to support efforts to retrieve the bodies.

A police underwater unit boat was at the scene on Loch Fyne on Wednesday while the lifting barge was also out on the water.

Police said that inquiries are ongoing.

The Clyde Fishermen's Trust (CFT) set up a fundraising campaign to recover the missing men and support their families, which has raised more than £281,000 so far.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.