Diver dies after being pulled unconscious from water

The 57-year-old did not recover from his injuries after being recovered off the Gourock coast.

Firth of Clyde: Investigation launched following death (file pic). Robin Brown

A diver has died after being pulled from the water near Gourock.

The 57-year-old is understood to have been unconscious when he was recovered from the Firth of Clyde around 1pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Helensburgh RNLI lifeboat, the Greenock coastguard rescue team and coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were all involved in the operation.

An investigation has now been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing.

