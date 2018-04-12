Man held after woman 'stabbed to death' in house

A woman died in hospital after the alleged attack on Craigie Place in Kilmarnock.

Craigie Place: Woman died in hospital. Google 2018/Police Scotland

A man has been charged over the death of a woman who was allegedly stabbed at an East Ayrshire house.

The incident is said to have happened on Craigie Place in Kilmarnock, at 10.20pm on Tuesday.

A woman was taken to Crosshouse Hospital with serious injuries but later died.

Officers have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with the death.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a woman in Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

"At around 10.20pm on Tuesday evening, police were called to a report of a woman seriously injured within an address in Craigie Place, Kilmarnock.

"She was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital where she died a short time later.

"The 51-year-old man is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Thursday and a full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.