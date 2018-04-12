Nancy Glen raised in bid to recover bodies of fishermen

Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk were on board the boat when it capsized in January.

The Nancy Glen fishing vessel has been raised from the seabed in an attempt to recover the bodies of two missing fishermen.

Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk were on the boat when it capsized in Loch Fyne in Argyll and Bute on January 18.

STV News understands police believe the bodies of the two men are on board but officers can't get to them yet.

The alarm was raised by a third fisherman who was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat.

Police on Thursday said the Nancy Glen had been raised to the surface as efforts continue to recover the men's bodies.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that the boat has been raised and that efforts are ongoing in order to make it safe for police officers seeking to recover any bodies or remains which are on board."

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has already conducted a seabed survey of the ship.

The MAIB said it could not raise the boat but the Scottish Government stepped in to work with salvage specialists and the families of the crewmen to support efforts to retrieve the bodies.

A police underwater unit boat was at the scene on Loch Fyne on Wednesday and investigations are continuing.

