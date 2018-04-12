Rapist texted teen victim to say sorry after sex attack

Rohan Costa, 35, attacked the 17-year-old at a house in Dumfries in September 2016.

Costa was jailed for five years.

Rohan Costa, 35, raped the 17-year-old at a house in Dumfries in September 2016.

A jury heard how Costa struggled with the teenager and put a hand over her mouth as she pleaded with him to stop.

Costa was jailed for five years at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday having earlier been convicted of rape following a trial in Edinburgh.

Judge Lord Armstrong said: "The crime of rape is a grave one and all women should be protected."

He added: "You sent a series of text messages asking to be forgiven.

"You continue to deny responsibility for your conduct.

"It is noted that you lack any empathy for your victim."

Costa, from Dumfries, was placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

A trial heard how a man in the house had been wakened by a distressed woman yelling "get off me" and "stop it".

He went into the living room and discovered the victim in tears before calling 999.

Costa later sent the teenager a text stating: "I am sorry. I was drunk and I was excited."

Matt Jackson, defending, said: "He maintains his position of denial.

"He has struggled enormously being in prison."

