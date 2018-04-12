Village placed on police lockdown after stabbing

Emergency services were called to Spruce Way in Holytown near Motherwell.

Holytown: Streets have been cordoned off. STV

A village has been placed on lockdown after a stabbing.

Emergency services were called to Spruce Way in Holytown near Motherwell on Thursday morning.

Other areas of the village including Main Street have also been cordoned off.

STV News understands a person was stabbed.

Police: Main Street in Holytown also cordoned off.

An air ambulance and several police vehicles have been called.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We have a serious ongoing incident at the moment. We don't have any further details."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 10.26am to attend an incident at Spruce Way, Holytown.

"We dispatched an ambulance, a paramedic response unit, an advanced paramedic and an air ambulance to the scene."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.