Village placed on police lockdown after stabbing
Emergency services were called to Spruce Way in Holytown near Motherwell.
A village has been placed on lockdown after a stabbing.
Emergency services were called to Spruce Way in Holytown near Motherwell on Thursday morning.
Other areas of the village including Main Street have also been cordoned off.
STV News understands a person was stabbed.
An air ambulance and several police vehicles have been called.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We have a serious ongoing incident at the moment. We don't have any further details."
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 10.26am to attend an incident at Spruce Way, Holytown.
"We dispatched an ambulance, a paramedic response unit, an advanced paramedic and an air ambulance to the scene."
