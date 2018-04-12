Woman 'stabbed to death' at house named by police

Man charged with murder following the death of Alexis Flynn, 42, in Kilmarnock.

Craigie Place: Ms Flynn died in hospital (file pic). Google 2018/Police Scotland

A woman who died after allegedly being stabbed at a house has been named.

Alexis Flynn, 42, was discovered with serious injuries at a property on Craigie Place in Kilmarnock at 10.20pm on Tuesday.

She was taken to the town's Crosshouse Hospital where she later died.

David Payne, 51, appeared in court on Thursday charged with murder.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a woman in Kilmarnock on Tuesday."

Ms Flynn's relatives have been informed of her death.

