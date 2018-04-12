Man stabbed to death at flat in North Lanarkshire village

He was found seriously injured in a home on Spruce Way in Holytown near Motherwell.

A man has been stabbed to death in a flat.

He was found seriously injured in a home on Spruce Way in Holytown near Motherwell at 10.25am on Thursday.

Emergency services were called but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are treating the death as suspicious.

STV News understands the man was stabbed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the exact cause of death and police are treating the death as suspicious meantime.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death."

