Police told 'murdered' Troon mum was 'unwell' in bed

Officers were sent to Sharon Greenop's home after a neighbour reported a 'pungent smell'.

Sharon Greenop: Sister and daughter on trial.

Police officers left a house in which a woman was allegedly murdered after being told she was unwell, a jury has been told.

The evidence was heard at the trial of Lynette Greenop, 40, and Shayla Greenop, 20, who are accused of killed Sharon Greenop at the home they shared in Troon, Ayrshire.

Neighbour Philip Martin said he became concerned after detecting a "pungent smell" coming from the house next door in October 2016.

He was unable to locate the source of the smell, which over the next few weeks began to permeate his entire home.

Mr Martin said he had not seen Sharon, 46, for some time.

"My concern was Sharon was actually dead," he told prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC.

He contacted police, who visited the Greenop's house but left after being told Sharon was unwell and could not be disturbed.

Mr Martin added: "I asked them had they seen Sharon, but they said they did not want to disturb her if she was not well.

"I told them I did not think it was good enough.

"I told them about the smell and they seemed to be unaware of that.

"I asked them to go back.

"As far as I am aware, that is what they did."

The murder charge alleges Sharon, who was disabled, was repeatedly struck with "an object or objects" and had her neck compressed leading to her death.

It is alleged she was assaulted on various occasions between September 8 and November 10 2016.

Lynette, Sharon's sister, and Shayla, her daughter, deny all charges against them and the trial, before Lady Carmichael, continues.

