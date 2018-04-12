Great Polish Map of Scotland restoration complete 

A 3D model will also be presented at the Polish independence centenary celebrations.

Restored: The map was created in the 1970s. CC

The restoration of the Great Polish Map of Scotland was unveiled in the Borders on Thursday afternoon.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop was on hand to reveal the 50m long structure, which sits in the gardens of Barony Castle hotel, Peebles.

A 3D model of the map has also been developed by Historic Environment Scotland.

The model was made by recording the map using laser scanning and digital photogrammetry.

The model will be presented as a Scottish contribution to the Polish independence centenary celebrations.

The stone map of Scotland was built in the 1970s to recognise the hospitality shown to Polish soldiers during World War Two.

The map is a category B listed building.

During a visit to the map'Ms Hyslop said: "The Great Polish Map of Scotland is a fine example of Scotland's ties and friendship with Poland. I congratulate the individuals and volunteers involved in its restoration for their incredible work.

"This restored version of the map and its digital model further strengthen the long-standing cultural connections between our nations and highlight our shared history and heritage."

Ireneusz Truszkowski, Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Edinburgh, said: "We are delighted to be able to officially unveil the restored Great Polish Map of Scotland in the same year in which Poland is celebrating its 100th anniversary of regaining independence.

"The map has a great potential and I hope it will be used also for educational purposes that will benefit current and future generations of Scots and Poles, increasing the understanding of our common history."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.