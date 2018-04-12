Human remains found as Nancy Glen recovered from seabed

Three men were on board the fishing boat when it went down on Loch Fyne in January.

Nancy Glen: Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk.

Human remains have been found on a fishing boat which has been recovered from the seabed three months after it sank.

The Nancy Glen capsized on Loch Fyne in Argyle and Bute on January 18 with three crew members on board.

One of the fishermen was rescued by a passing boat but Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk went down with the vessel.

On Thursday, a specialist lifting barge was used to raise the Nancy Glen to the surface.

As the operation concluded, salvage crews told police they had found human remains on the vessel.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "Work has been ongoing overnight and today to raise and secure the Nancy Glen.

"Salvage teams who have been on board the vessel have described finding human remains.

"While the vessel has now been lifted clear of the water, it remains unsafe for specialist officers from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit to enter the boat and complete the recovery and identification process.

"This process will not be completed until it is deemed safe to do so and the specialist teams will remain on standby."

The families of both fishermen are being kept informed as the operation progresses, the spokesman added.

Divers from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have previously conducted a seabed survey of the ship.

The MAIB said it could not raise the boat but the Scottish Government stepped in to work with salvage specialists and the families of the crewmen to support efforts to retrieve the bodies.

A fundraising campaign to recover the missing men and support their families has raised more than £281,000 so far.

