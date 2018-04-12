  • STV
Hundreds of workers face axe as 2 Sisters closes factory

STV

The poultry processing plant in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, will shut down in August.

Factory: 450 workers will lose their jobs (file pic).
Factory: 450 workers will lose their jobs (file pic). 2018 Google

Hundreds of jobs will be lost after a food producer announced the closure of a plant in South Lanarkshire.

2 Sisters Food Group has told workers its Cambuslang factory will be shut down in August.

Around 450 people are currently employed at the poultry processing plant.

2 Sisters has previously said it plans to create 250 new roles in Coupar Angus, near Perth

A spokesman said: "Following an extensive period of consultation with colleagues and external agencies, it is with regret that we can confirm the closure of our site in Cambuslang.

"This is not a decision we take lightly. Since day one, we have been very open on the big challenges the factory faces. In fact we have been trying extremely hard to reverse the position for a considerable period of time.

"We have invested several million pounds since 2014 and expanded by taking on more people, yet it is still a heavily loss-making operation.

"We have tried every turnaround option available to us for several years, ranging from cost reduction measures and an attempt to grow the business organically. It has made little difference.

"And after many hours of talks in recent weeks, we have not seen any credible proposal to change our view."

The company said it hopes to keep compulsory redundancies to a minimum and will look at redeployment options with colleagues.

The announced closure follows an eight-week consultation between the company, Unite, Scottish Enterprise, Business Minister Paul Wheelhouse and local politicians.

Unite convener Scot Walker said: "In the message to workers today there is a great shedding of written crocodile tears.

"The reality is different. It is about a closure decision that was already reached before consultation began. And then a process to deliver the company's foregone conclusion.

"What a shabby way to treat a workforce that has shown great loyalty to this company."

Local MSP Clare Haughey called the decision "devastating".

She said: "I am saddened to learn of the decision announced today that the 2 Sisters Food Group are to close their factory in Cambuslang this August despite the best efforts of Unite the Union, the Scottish Government and its agencies.

"My overriding priority now as the constituency MSP is to ensure those who are being made redundant find alternative and suitable work.

"In addition to the support that will be offered by the Scottish Government's PACE team, I have today written to Uddingston-based Dawnfresh to ask that they consider employing some of the well-trained and motivated staff from 2 Sisters.

"The company could be in line for a major contract from Marks & Spencer, who were a customer of 2 Sisters, and I urge Dawnfresh to speak with the workforce in Cambuslang should they be awarded this contract and require additional staff."

