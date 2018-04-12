Two teenagers arrested after man found dead in flat
The 18-year-old was found seriously injured in a home on Spruce Way in Holytown.
Two teenagers have been arrested after the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.
The 18-year-old was found seriously injured in a flat on Spruce Way in Holytown, near Motherwell, at 10.25am on Thursday.
Emergency services were called but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday evening, police said a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the death.
A spokeswoman said a postmortem will take place and inquires are continuing.
