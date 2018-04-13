Teenagers charged over man's death at Lanarkshire flat

Police were called to the home on Spruce Way in Holytown on Thursday morning.

Two teenagers have been charged over the death of a man at a flat in North Lanarkshire.

Police were called to the home on Spruce Way in Holytown, near Motherwell, at around 10.30am on Thursday.

An 18-year-old man was found seriously injured and later died at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were arrested on Thursday and later charged.

They are expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday, April 13.

