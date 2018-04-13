Delays after lorry overturns on A76 blocking road

The HGV appeared to have left the road and rolled on to its side south of Mennock.

Lorry crash: HGV overturned at side of road. Police Scotland

A lorry has overturned on the A76, blocking the road in Dumfries and Galloway.

The HGV appeared to have left the road and rolled on to its side south of Mennock, near Sanquhar.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 8am on Friday.

The A76 was closed in both directions following the crash but reopened at about 9am.

It is expected to close again later in the day while the lorry is recovered, however.

