Driver hit by brick after boys hurl it at vehicle window
The incident happened on Sherifflats Road in Thankerton, South Lanarkshire.
A driver has been hit by a brick after three boys as young as 12 threw it at a moving vehicle.
The youths, who were in a playpark, hurled a brick at the vehicle's side window, striking the driver on the arm.
They made off following the incident at 9.45am on Monday.
They are thought to be 12 or 13 years old and were wearing dark hoodies.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
