Driver hit by brick after boys hurl it at vehicle window

The incident happened on Sherifflats Road in Thankerton, South Lanarkshire.

Thankerton: The youths made off. Google 2018

A driver has been hit by a brick after three boys as young as 12 threw it at a moving vehicle.

The incident happened on Sherifflats Road in Thankerton, South Lanarkshire.

The youths, who were in a playpark, hurled a brick at the vehicle's side window, striking the driver on the arm.

They made off following the incident at 9.45am on Monday.

They are thought to be 12 or 13 years old and were wearing dark hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.