Search for missing woman last seen four months ago

Patricia Hendry, 46, who lives in South Ayrshire, has not been seen since November.

A police search is being carried out to find a woman missing for more than four months.

Patricia Hendry, who lives in Girvan, South Ayrshire, has not been seen since November.

The 46-year-old previously lived in Paisley before moving to Girvan in October.

It was previously thought Ms Hendry travelled abroad but it's now understood she hasn't left the country.

She is white, 5ft 10in, slim and has brown hair. Ms Hendry also has a tattoo of two clouds and her name on her left leg as well as a tattoo of a dolphin on her hip.

Chief inspector Gary I'Anson said: "It is not unusual for Patricia to have limited contact with her family for a period of time, but she was reported as a missing person on Wednesday, March 14, after her family became concerned that so much time had passed without any contact.

"Her family and friends are incredibly anxious as time passes with no word from her."

He added: "In the past, Patricia has lived in Spain and it was originally believed that she had travelled abroad. However, officers carrying out enquiries now believe that she has not left the country.

"There have been some reported sightings in Ayrshire and Renfrewshire, which officers are now actively following up, but no sightings have been confirmed so far.

"The enquiry commenced in Paisley but is now being run by Ayrshire Division as Patricia latterly resided in Girvan.

"We would appeal for anyone who knows Patricia, or has any idea where she may have gone to come forward and contact us on 101."

