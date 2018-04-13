Drivers' dashcam footage sought in search for missing man

William Higgins, 49, was last seen walking along Cleghorn Road, Lanark, on March 25.

Drivers have been urged to come forward with dashcam footage which may help trace a man who has been missing for almost three weeks from his Lanarkshire home.

William Higgins, 49, was last seen on Sunday, March 25, walking along Cleghorn Road, Lanark, at around 9.30am.

CCTV footage shows him walking in the direction of Bellfield road.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV of the area on the day of his disappearance to get in touch.

Mr Higgins is described as white, 5ft 9, and of medium build. He is bald, with an auburn beard and moustache.

He is believed to be wearing jeans, brown leather walking boots and a black Berghaus jacket.

Inspector Ross McCallum from Lanark Police Office said: "It has been almost three weeks since Mr Higgins has been reported missing and officer have been carrying out extensive searches and enquiries.

"The information we have received from the public so far has been invaluable and has been helping is piece together the direction Mr Higgins was going in that morning.

"We are reaching out again in our efforts to trace him.

"We have found footage of him on CCTV on Cleghorn Road on Sunday March 25 and are looking for anybody who was driving on that road, or in the area that day, who may have dash-cam footage that can help us in our enquiries.

"Mr Higgins has been going through a difficult time recently and his family are growing increasingly worried about him as it is completely out of character for him not to keep in contact with his family or friends.

"Any information that can help us trace his movements further would be vital in our efforts to trace William. We urge you to come forward and contact us."

