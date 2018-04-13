Teenage girl charged with murder after 'stabbing' in flat

The 17-year-old was arrested after a man died at an address in Holytown near Motherwell.

Holytown: She was remanded in custody. STV

A teenage girl has been charged with murder after an alleged stabbing in a flat.

The 17-year-old was arrested after a man died in a home on Spruce Way in Holytown near Motherwell.

She is accused of killing him on Thursday.

The teen made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Hamilton Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

She was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

A 15-year-old boy was freed and did not appear in court.

