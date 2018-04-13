Cannabis worth £200,000 seized during police house raid

A man was arrested and charged after the drugs were discovered by officers on Wednesday.

The drugs were found in Airdrie. © STV

Cannabis plants worth £200,000 on the streets have been found during a police raid.

Officers discovered the haul while searching a property in Woodside Drive, Airdrie, on Wednesday, April 11.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the drugs.

Sergeant Gregor Hendry of Airdrie Police Office said: "Information from members of the public is absolutely vital in our ongoing efforts in cracking down on drugs in our local communities.

"We would urge anyone with information regarding this type of activity to contact Police Scotland through 101.

"Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."

