Two bodies found during search for missing fishermen

The Nancy Glen capsized on Loch Fyne, Argyle and Bute, with crew members on board.

Two bodies have been found in the search for two missing fishermen.

The Nancy Glen capsized on Loch Fyne in Argyle and Bute on January 18 with three crew members on board.

One of the fishermen was rescued by a passing boat but Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk went down with the vessel.

Their bodies have now been recovered after a specialist lifting barge was used to raise the Nancy Glen to the surface.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "FV Nancy Glen sank in Loch Fyne, Argyll and Bute on January 18.

"Two fishermen, Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk, were on board when the boat went down and were reported missing and presumed dead.

"The wreck has been lifted and the bodies of two people have now been recovered.

"The Crown's Scottish fatalities investigation unit (SFIU) is directing the investigation to establish the cause of death and to formally identify the deceased.

"We are working with Police Scotland and forensic pathologists to expedite this process and provide families with information as quickly as possible."

