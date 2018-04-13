Two arrested over 'hit-and-run' which injured five children
The alleged incident happened outside shops in Castlemilk, Glasgow, on March 24.
Two men have been arrested over an alleged hit-and-run attempted murder in Glasgow which left six people injured, including five children.
A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident on Stravanan Road, Castlemilk, during the afternoon of Saturday, March 24.
Police said enquiries are ongoing.
A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in the incident while two girls, aged 12 and 14, and two boys, aged 12 and 13, also suffered minor injuries.
Another person, a 21-year-old man, also suffered injuries in the alleged attack.
A spokesman for the force said: "Police Scotland can confirm that two men, aged 20 and 21 years, have been arrested in connection with an incident in which a group of teenagers was struck by a car in Stravanan Road, Castlemilk, around 3.30pm on Saturday, March 24.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.