Part of castle closed off due to 'very angry badger'

The guest was found in the cellar tunnel at Craignethan Castle, South Lanarkshire.

Badger: Animal may be lost and is 'very angry'. PA

Part of a castle has been closed due to the presence of a "very angry badger".

The cellar tunnel at Craignethan Castle was shut at around midday on Thursday after staff discovered the unexpected guest.

It is thought the animal may have become lost and staff have been trying to lure him out with cat food and honey.

The rest of the castle, in South Lanarkshire, remains open to visitors.

Historic Scotland told visitors about the unusual resident in a tweet, saying: "If you're heading to Craignethan Castle over the next few days you might find the cellar tunnel closed due to the presence of a very angry badger.

"We're trying to entice it out with cat food and send it home to chill oot."

Staff first spotted some dug-out earth on Wednesday evening, and later spotted the badger on closer inspection.

Craignethan Castle: Site is a Historic Scotland property. CC by Adrian Farwell

The animal is said to have caused some mess, digging up through loose soil into stonework, and staff have been clearing away the rubble.

The Historic Scotland property, managed by Historic Environment Scotland (HES), was built around 1530 and has a tower house, ramparts and caponier - a stone-vaulted shooting gallery.

An HES spokesman said: "We've had to temporarily close Craignethan Castle's cellar tunnel due to an unexpected guest.

"The tunnel was closed around midday on April 12 after our site staff discovered a badger had made itself at home. The castle is surrounded by woodland and we believe the badger may have become lost.

"Staff have been in contact with local wildlife authorities and have tried to lure the badger out with cat food and honey.

"The rest of the castle remains open."

