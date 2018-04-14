Two women arrested over death of man in 'flat fight'

Another man already appeared in court charged with murdering Haider Hayat on April 3.

Raithburn Road: Police were called out to Castlemilk incident STV

Two women have been arrested in connection with the death of a man after a disturbance in a flat in Glasgow.

The new arrests come after another man appeared in court last week charged with murdering Haider Hayat, 49, at the property on Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, on April 3.

Police were called to the scene of the apparent flat fight at around 4.40am last Tuesday where they discovered the body of Mr Hayat.

Officers confirmed they have now arrested two women, both aged 33, in connection with the death.

One woman has already been charged and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Muhammed Rauf, 41, appeared at the same court last Thursday charged with repeatedly striking Mr Hayat on the head and body with a hammer.

He is also alleged to have repeatedly hit him in the neck and body with a knife.

Rauf, from Easterhouse, was remanded in custody.

Ten people, including two women and eight children, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the incident.

