Calvin Harris offers support to closure-threatened factory

The DJ used to work at Pinneys seafood factory in Annan, now earmarked for closure.

Calvin Harris: DJ used to work at factory in Annan.

DJ Calvin Harris has offered his support to workers at a struggling factory owned by Young's Seafood.

Management for the Scottish star, who used to work at the Pinneys site in Annan, contacted Dumfries and Galloway Council leader Elaine Murray with the offer of help.

Ms Murray said she had received a message from Mark Gillespie at music management company Three Six Zero on behalf of Mr Harris and had directed him to the Save Pinneys of Annan campaign.

In the message Mr Gillespie said: "Calvin forwarded me the article about the Pinneys facility that is being threatened with closure in Dumfries and asked if there is anything he can do to help with the situation.

"He used to work there."

A post on the council's Facebook page said: "Calvin Harris has been in touch with our council to ask what he can do to help regarding Pinneys.

"Calvin used to work at Pinneys when he was young. Even the world's most famous DJ has heard the terrible news about the closure."

The Scottish Government is in talks with several companies in a bid to save the site after bosses at Young's announced it had been earmarked for closure.

The company proposes moving the salmon production currently undertaken at Pinneys to the company's Grimsby base, following a review of its UK operations.

As many as 450 jobs could go if the factory closes its doors.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.