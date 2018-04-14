Ex-Celtic striker Lassad Nouioui suffers cardiac arrest

The 32-year-old Tunisian player was training in Spain with current side Toledo.

Former Celtic player Lassad Nouioui has suffered a cardiac arrest in Spain while training with his current side Toledo.

Local media reports that the 32-year-old Tunisian collapsed on Saturday on the grounds of Salto del Caballo stadium in Toledo in central Spain.

A defibrillator was used to resuscitate him at the scene before paramedics transported him to intensive care at the Virgen de la Salud Hospital in the city.

Mr Nouioui will remain under observation by doctors for 48 hours while medical tests continue.

He played for the Scottish champions from 2012-13 before stints in Portugal, Japan and Tunisia, arriving in Spain to play for third-tier Toledo in January.

He also claimed three international caps representing the Tunisian national side between 2009 and 2012.

In a statement the club said Mr Nouioui had suffered ventricular fibrillation, a potentially life-threatening heart rhythm problem that causes cardiac arrest.

Toledo also said it had requested its match with Real Madrid Castilla on Sunday be suspended.

The club added: "The quick reaction of his teammates has been key to stabilize the player."

