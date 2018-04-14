Family robbed in their home by machete-wielding thieves

One of the victims was struck on the leg by a blade in the incident at a farmhouse.

Kittochside: Robbery happened at house on Castlehill Farm.

A family has been terrorised within their own home by a gang of four robbers, one of whom was carrying a machete.

At around 4am on Saturday the family, who live at Castlehill Farm in Kittochside, East Kilbride, were woken up to the sound of smashing glass.

The 55-year-old man, 56-year-old woman and their 26-year-old son went downstairs where they met four men who threatened them with violence and demanded their money and valuables.

The robber armed with the machete struck the 55-year-old man on the leg.

The family were then held in an upstairs bedroom while the suspects ransacked the property, taking a sum of cash, jewellery and car keys.

The men then left the house around 20 minutes later and joined another man who was waiting outside in a black Nissan Qashqai.

They also stole the householders' black Range Rover and damaged the front of the vehicle whilst making off from the scene.

The suspects drove off along Carmunnock bypass and towards Croftfoot Road and Blairbeth Road before abandoning the Range Rover in Mount Vernon.

One of the men is described as being in his early 20s and was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up and his face covered.

The rest of the suspects were wearing dark clothing with scarves or balaclavas covering their faces. All four spoke with local accents.

'This group of despicable individuals completely terrorised this family and made threats of extreme violence, which made them genuinely fear for their lives... They have been left absolutely traumatised.' Detective sergeant Alan MacDonald

Officers were called to the property at around 4.30am after the thieves had left.

Detective sergeant Alan MacDonald from Cambuslang CID said: "This group of despicable individuals completely terrorised this family and made threats of extreme violence, which made them genuinely fear for their lives throughout the ordeal.

"They have been left absolutely traumatised and it is vital that we trace the criminals responsible for this abhorrent incident.

"The house is in an isolated location, near to the Museum of Rural Life in East Kilbride, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning and may have noticed a black Nissan Qashqai to please get in touch.

"I would also ask anyone who saw a black Nissan Qashqai or black Range Rover driving along the route described above following the incident to come forward.

"Any motorists with dashcams who were driving in the area around 4.30am are urged to contact police as they may have captured footage of the suspects making off from the scene."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambuslang CID on 101, quoting incident number 0782 of April 14.

Alternatively the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted in confidence on 0800 555 111.

