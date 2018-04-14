Motorist banned after swerving under level crossing

British Transport Police posted footage of the incident in Coatbridge on Thursday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5770435198001-level-crossing-driver.jpg" />

A motorist has been banned from the roads after driving under and swerving around level crossing barriers as they were closing.

Remarkable footage of the incident at the Greenfoot level crossing in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, was posted by British Transport Police (BTP) on Thursday.

It shows the driver ignoring the flashing warning lights at the crossing and instead ploughing onwards, forcing the car into two hard swerves to avoid the two barriers as they come down on either side.

The video has since racked up nearly 10,000 views and has been shared more than 120 times.

BTP titled the video: "How not to use a level crossing."

The force added: "The driver was lucky their actions didn't cause a serious incident.

"They've been fined, disqualified and ordered to resit their test."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.