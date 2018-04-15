Two men arrested outside Old Firm game at Hampden

One man was charged with alleged sectarian breach of the peace on Sunday.

Old Firm: Celtic won Scottish Cup semi-final 4-0. SNS Group

Two men have been arrested outside the stadium where the Old Firm game took place on Sunday.

Celtic beat Rangers 4-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Police said that a 63-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sectarian breach of the peace.

He will be released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct over the use of pyrotechnics.

He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal, police said.

Celtic will play Motherwell in the William Hill Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on May 19.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.