Teenager electrocuted by overhead lines at train station

The 19-year-old is fighting for life in intensive care following the incident in Ayrshire.

A teenager is fighting for his life after being electrocuted at a railway station.

The incident happened at Stevenston railway station in Ayrshire at 7am on Saturday.

The 19-year-old is in intensive care after coming into contact with overhead power lines, suffering serious burns.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to an incident at 7am on Saturday after reports that a man had come into contact with the overhead power lines close to Stevenston railway station.

"Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service also attended and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"The man remains in hospital with injuries considered to be life-changing.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious."

