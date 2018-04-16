Brave Scots police dog takes first flight in helicopter

Bodie joined the force in May last year and took to the air for the first time on Monday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5771173828001-police-dog-bodie-s-helicopter-adventure.jpg" />

One of Scotland's newest police dogs has taken his first flight in a helicopter.

Bodie, who joined the force in May last year, took to the air for the first time on Monday.

Police dogs are taken up by the force's helicopter team to familiarise them with helicopters.

A spokesman for the dogs team said: "We had a great time - Bodie was a star and well behaved."

Bodie: Police dog was 'well behaved' in the air. Police Scotland

Last week Bodie and the Police Scotland helicopter unit teamed up to find a missing person.

And earlier this year he caught an alleged housebreaker after tracking him for more than a mile.

A few days later he helped arrest three men allegedly stealing from a building site in Paisley.

Bodie started out with Police Scotland's Aberdeen division but transferred south in June 2017.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.