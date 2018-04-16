Two men accused of fatally stabbing father-of-three 

Craig McClelland, 31, died after he was stabbed in Paisley last July.

Court: Craig McLelland, 31, had three young sons. Police Scotland

Two men are on trial accused of murdering dad-of-three Craig McClelland by stabbing him twice on the body with a knife in a Paisley street.

James Wright, 25, and Stuart McLellan, 28, deny murdering Mr McClelland, 31, at Tweed Avenue, Foxbar, Paisley, on July 23, 2017.

McLellan also denies attempting to pervert the course of justice by hiding a top worn by him.

No witnesses gave evidence in the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

But, a joint minute of evidence agreed by the prosecution and defence was read to the jurors by prosecutor Paul Brown.

The jury was told that Mr McClelland spent the hours before his death at home in Morar Drive, Foxbar, with his partner Stacy Wilcox, a student, and their three young sons, aged five, two and eight months old.

The couple were watching television and discussing a forthcoming holiday to Amsterdam.

Mr Brown said: "Mr McClelland left the house in a good mood at 11.15pm on his way to play Xbox games with his friend Joe McLaughlin at his brother's house in Orchy Crescent."

By 11.28pm he was lying dying in nearby Tweed Avenue being tended by an ambulance crew.

He was rushed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, arriving there at 11.48pm complaining of chest pain, distress and shortness of breath.

At 12.40am Mr McClelland had a heart attack and was pronounced dead at 1.06am.

The jury was told that Mr McClelland's partner Miss Wilcox received a call telling her that he had been stabbed and attended the hospital with other members of his family and were told he had died.

Police set up a secure cordon around Tweed Avenue and searched the area, but nothing of evidential value was discovered.

Mr McClelland's rucksack was found.

The court heard it contained a tin of rolling tobacco, cigarette papers and an Xbox games console and associated cables and controller.

The court heard a number of Facebook messages sent between Wright and McLellan were recovered by police.

One from McLellan to Wright sent at 2.21pm on July 15 says "am gawny end up busting a c*** wae a blade the nyt."

Another message from McLellan to Wright says: "Wis f***in in aheavy happy mood it went fae pure angry nearly greetin wae rage man wanty star ur slash c***s."

The jury was also told that McLellan sent Wright a photograph of himself holding a lockback knife at 7.04pm on July 22, 2017.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.