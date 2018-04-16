Body found floating in water in search for missing woman

The discovery was made near the shore in Campbeltown in Argyll and Bute.

Carole Rennie: Search was carried out.

A body has been found in the search for a missing woman.

The discovery was made near the shore in Campbeltown in Argyll and Bute at 12.30pm on Monday.

Formal identification has yet to take place but officers believe it to be Carole Rennie from Troon.

A search had been launched to find the 48-year-old who has been missing since Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and the death is not being treated as suspicious meantime.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

