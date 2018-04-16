Two men in court over 'hit-and-run' which injured six

Gerald Gavan and Gary Owen were arrested in connection with the incident in Castlemilk.

Court: The scene of alleged hit-and-run near shops in Castlemilk. Stravanan Road: Scene of alleged hit-and-run near shops in Castlemilk STV

Two men have appeared in court charged with an alleged hit-and-run attempted murder in Glasgow.

Gerald Gavan and Gary Owen, both 21, made no plea or declaration when they appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Both men were arrested in connection with the incident on Stravanan Road, Castlemilk on March 24.

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in the incident while two girls, aged 12 and 14, and two boys, aged 12 and 13, also suffered minor injuries.

Another person, a 21-year-old man, also suffered injuries in the alleged attack.

Both men accused of attempted murder, assault to severe injury and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

They were both remanded in custody and will return to court within eight days.

