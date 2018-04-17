Man found seriously injured in Glasgow street

The 29-year-old was discovered near Maryhill Road on Monday night.

Injured: The man was found on Bisland Drive near Maryhill Road.

A man was found seriously injured in Glasgow on Monday night.

At around 10.30pm, police were called to Possilpark after reports of an incident.

A 29-year-old man was found seriously injured on Bisland Drive, near to the junction with Maryhill Road.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Several streets remain cordoned off this morning including parts of Maryhill Road and Ruchill Street.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of an injury in the Possilpark area of Glasgow on Monday night at around 10.30pm.

"Police found a seriously injured man on Bisland Drive. He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"Inquires are ongoing."

