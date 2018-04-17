Man seriously injured in shooting as streets taped off

Emergency services were called to Bilsland Drive in Maryhill, Glasgow, on Monday.

Shooting: Man in a serious condition. STV

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting.

Emergency services were called to Bilsland Drive in Maryhill, Glasgow, at 10.30pm on Monday.

STV News understands a 29-year-old man was shot at on the street.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary in a serious condition.

Police: Several streets taped off. STV

Several streets have been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police found a seriously injured man on Bisland Drive. He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"Enquires are ongoing."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit and our special operations team to the scene.

"One male patient was transported to Glasgow Royal Infirmary."

