Woman gives birth on M8 after turned away by hospital

Alanah Wetherell, 22, had been told she was 'nowhere near' delivery by hospital staff.

A woman gave birth to her son at the side of Scotland's busiest motorway - just two hours after being turned away by hospital staff.

Alanah Wetherell, 22, and her partner Christopher Hurrell, 24, got the shock of their lives when their first child arrived while they were on the M8.

It came shortly after medics said she was free to go home as they felt she was "nowhere near" ready to deliver.

Ms Wetherell, from Branchton, Greenock, was sent home from the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley because she was not in labour.

Less than two hours later the new parents were holding baby Masin, who entered the world in the back of an ambulance at the side of the motorway, 11 days early.

Ms Wetherell said: "I didn't know where I was. In the ambulance, they were saying I wasn't ready and not to push.

"They said I had a long way to go then next minute he was there under the covers.

"It happened so quickly."

Little Masin was born just after 3pm on March 20 between Langbank and Bishopton, Renfrewshire, weighing 5Ibs 7oz.

Ms Wetherell, who works at B&M in Greenock, had been suffering pains from 5am that morning and called the hospital who told her to come to the maternity unit.

After being examined, she was told her waters had broken but she was not in labour and she had to go home.

No sooner had she arrived in Branchton, the couple found themselves in an ambulance heading back towards Paisley.

They had barely made it out of Inverclyde when Masin came into the world.

Mr Hurrell said: "It was crazy. I can barely remember it because it all happened so fast."

Masin is now over 6Ibs and his parents are delighted with their little bundle of joy.

Ms Wetherell said: "I was planning a water birth but that didn't happen.

"It was the first time for those paramedics that a child was delivered in an ambulance - everyone was in shock, to be honest.

"Masin's a great boy. We're really pleased with him."

