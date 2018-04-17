  • STV
Dog walker mauled by own bulldog needed plastic surgery

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Emma Taylor was attacked while walking five dogs in Dalmuir in West Dunbartonshire.

Dogs: Suffered serious injuries to her arms.
Dogs: Suffered serious injuries to her arms. SWNS

A dog walker required plastic surgery after being mauled by her own bulldog.

Emma Taylor was attacked while walking five dogs in Dalmuir, West Dunbartonshire, near the canal.

A fight broke out between her American Bulldog Maya and a client's pet she had been walking before her dog turned on her.

The 29-year-old suffered serious injuries to both her arms and has been put in a high dependency unit while surgeons carry out work.

Her dog has been put down following the attack.

In a post on social media, Ms Taylor, who runs School of Walk, said: "On correcting the altercation between the two dogs, Maya turned on me and attacked me.

"She caused severe damage to both of my arms, in particular the right arm. I managed to contact the police and ambulance service who attended the scene.

"They immobilised Maya, rounded up the other dogs and escorted me safely to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary."

Injured: She is in a high dependency unit.
Injured: She is in a high dependency unit. SWNS

She added: "The plastic surgeons have worked on my arms and stabilised my medical condition over the last 9 days.

"I'm currently in high dependency, getting all the best treatment I could possibly ask for

"I'm not feeling up to any visitors, apart from immediate family, at the moment (I'm sure you can understand this).

"I'm sad to say that Maya has been euthanized. She was a much loved family member.

"I would like to reassure everyone that, given time and space, I'll get through this and recover with the help from my loved ones.

"All well wishes are very much appreciated and I thank you for any time you've taken to contact me, my friends or family."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.