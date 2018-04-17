Masked gunman shoots victim in head at traffic lights

Kenny Reilly was gunned down in a drive-by attack in Maryhill, Glasgow, on Monday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5771757131001-scene-of-shooting-in-maryhill-glasgow.jpg" />

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in a drive-by shooting.

Kenny Reilly, who was a passenger in a silver BMW, was gunned down on Bilsland Drive in Maryhill, Glasgow, at 10.30pm on Monday.

A black car pulled up near him before the passenger, who was wearing a balaclava, got out and blasted the 29-year-old.

The suspect then got back into the car and headed in the direction of Maryhill Road.

Mr Reilly is in a critical condition in hospital. Police are treating it as attempted murder.

A black Ford Focus S-Max was found burnt out in Craigieburn Gardens, Maryhill, a short time later.

Detective superintendent Kenny Graham said: "Whoever is responsible for this shooting clearly has no regard for the safety of those living in this busy residential area, and they must be caught.

"We are continuing our enquiries today to establish a motive for this crime and although we believe that this was a targeted attack and that the 29 year-old man was the intended victim, we are pursuing all lines of enquiry.

"Extensive forensic examinations are ongoing in both Bilsland Drive and Craigieburn Gardens where the burnt-out vehicle was found."

