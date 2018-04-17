Parties 'interested' in closure-threatened seafood factory

Young's Seafood has announced plans to shut down the site in Annan by the end of the year.

Pinneys: 450 jobs are at risk (file pic). Geograph

Several parties have expressed an interest in the closure-threatened Pinneys seafood factory, MSPs have been told.

Young's Seafood has announced plans to shut down the site in Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, by the end of 2018.

A formal 45-day consultation on the closure, which could result in the loss of 450 jobs, began on Monday.

Business minister Paul Wheelhouse said the priority must be to maintain some production at the site and retain as many of the jobs as possible.

However, if the closure goes ahead, a buyer for the site could be sought.

Oliver Mundell, Conservative MSP for Dumfriesshire, said he understood four parties have expressed early interest.

He called for reassurance that those potential buyers would be entitled to help from Scottish Government agencies.

Mr Wheelhouse said there were "a number of interested parties".

"Subject to due diligence... we will certainly be offering all possible financial support that we can within the state aid limits that we have to operate in," he said.

"It will be treated with the highest priority, to try and provide secure employment for those at the site."

The minister said the government remained "deeply concerned" over the impact of the closure on the Annan community, claiming the job losses would be the equivalent of 25,000 in Edinburgh.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.