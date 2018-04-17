Man charged after girl 'sexually assaulted' on high street

The 16-year-old was shopping with a friend when the alleged incident took place in Ayr.

Charged: A 30-year-old man was arrested.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Ayr.

The teenager was shopping with a friend on Ayr High Street when the reported incident took place at around 3pm on Thursday.

The man, 30, is accused of approaching both girls before assaulting the 16-year-old.

A nearby officer was alerted to the incident and after an investigation the suspect was arrested.

A Police spokeswoman said: "Officers attended Ayr High Street at 2.55pm on Thursday, April 12.

"A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged under the Sexual Offence Scotland Act."

