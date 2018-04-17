Tributes paid to Nancy Glen fishermen after bodies found

Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk died when their boat capsized on Loch Fyne.

Grief: Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk.

Tributes have been paid to two fishermen who died when their boat sank on a sea loch in January.

The Nancy Glen capsized on Loch Fyne in Argyle and Bute on January 18 with three crew members on board.

One of the fishermen was rescued by a passing boat but Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk went down with the vessel.

Last Thursday, a specialist lifting barge was used to raise the Nancy Glen to the surface.

As the operation concluded, salvage crews told police they had found remains of the two fishermen on board.

The families of both men released tributes on Wednesday.

Gosia Krawczyk said: "It has been the longest, saddest and most traumatic 12 weeks of our lives.

"I have lost my husband, my love, my best friend and my children have lost their amazing father.

"It is impossible to put into words the effect the loss of Przemek has had on our family.

"We miss him every day and are struggling to picture a life without him in it.

"We know nothing will ever be the same for us and the weight of that grief is heavy to bear."

Ms Krawczyk went on to thank all those involved with the recovery and who have supported the family since January.

A statement on behalf of the MacDougall family read: "They wish to thank everyone who helped bring Duncan and his fellow fisherman Przemek back home to rest in Tarbert.

"They recognise the incredible efforts, skill and generosity of the public and the professionals involved and give their unconditional thanks to all who did their best to help.

"They thank the local community of Tarbert and many communities nationally and internationally who have proved to be a tower of strength at this difficult time."

