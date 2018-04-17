Man tried to strangle fellow passenger after train row

The victim was assaulted between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy around midnight on Saturday.

BTP: issued description of suspect (file pic). BTP

A passenger tried to strangle another man on a late night train between Glasgow and Edinburgh, police said.

Police said he had attempted to defuse an argument between his attacker and another passenger when he was attacked.

The suspect swore at the man then assaulted him and attempted to strangle him.

Police said the victim managed to fend off the attacker before he made further physical threats.

The suspect, who got off at Edinburgh's Haymarket station, was described as being a white, medium-build, unshaven man in his 50s and was approximately 5ft 10 tall.

He had short white hair and wore a dark black or navy woolly hat with a white emblem on the front, a beige overcoat, jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40.

