Woman in hospital after being hit by car near university

University Avenue in Glasgow closed to traffic after incident on Tuesday afternoon.

University Avenue: Road was closed (file pic). 2018 Google

A road in Glasgow's west end has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Emergency Services were called to University Avenue at around 5.30pm on Tuesday after reports of a woman being hit by the vehicle.

The casualty was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Her condition is currently unknown.

The road, which runs through the University of Glasgow, has been shut in both directions between Byres Road and Kelvin Way, with diversions put in place.