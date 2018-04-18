Vulnerable teenager, 13, reported missing in Glasgow

Brendan Bratby, who is new to the area, has not been seen since 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Missing: Brendan was last seen on Swinton Place.

A family are growing concerned after a 13-year-old boy has been reported missing from Glasgow.

Brendan Bratby was last seen at an address on Swinton Place, Cardonald at around 3.45pm on Tuesday.

He is described as being of Asian appearance, 4ft 10, of slim build with brown eyes.

He has short black hair, wears blue rimmed glasses and has round facial features.

When he was last seen he was wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket with tartan lining, grey joggers and blue trainers.

Inspector Derek Kelly said: "Brendan is a vulnerable 13-year-old and is relatively new to Glasgow, therefore it is out of character for him to stay away from his home for so long without anybody knowing where he is.

"He has family in both Glasgow and Blackburn, none of whom have heard from him and therefore concern is growing.

"Officers have been speaking to those who know him and checking CCTV in the surrounding area in efforts to trace him.

"We know he does not have any money or a phone on him so do not believe he will have travelled far.

"We would appeal for anyone who knows of Brendan's whereabouts, or has seen anyone matching his description to come forward and contact us.

"We would also appeal to Brendan himself to come forward and let his family or the police know that he is okay."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.