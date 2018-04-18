Vulnerable missing boy, 13, found safe in Glasgow

A search had been launched for Brendan Bratby after he went missing from Cardonald.

Found: Brendan is new to the city.

A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Glasgow has been found safe.

Brendan Bratby, who was described as vulnerable, was last seen at an address on Swinton Place, Cardonald on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Scotland said he was relatively new to the city and appealed for anyone who had seen him to get in touch.

On Wednesday morning, the force said he had been found safe and well.

